Congratulations are in order to Kendrick Lamar who has become a father.

The TDE rapper and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, have reportedly welcomed a new baby girl. Us Weekly reports the first child of Lamar and Alford was born on Friday, however, neither one has publicly acknowledged the new addition to their family.

The two are high school sweethearts, meeting at the Centennial High School in Compton, California.

Lamar spoke on his relationship with Alford in January of 2015 to Billboard: “I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

There has not been a comment from Lamar as of yet. Congrats to the couple.