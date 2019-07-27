Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys is still performing well on the charts, but that does not mean the artist doesn’t have his eyes set on the next album.

During a performance in Wyoming, Malone told fans that he is wrapping up a new album and will be serving it to fans soon.

“I have some pretty fuckin’ awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album, and I think it’s gonna be pretty goddamn out of sight,” Malone told the crowd.

