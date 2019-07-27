This year marks 23 years since we lost Hip-Hop icon Tupac Shakur, but his memory is far from being forgotten. Whether it’s through items from his time in prison going to auction, particularly his I.D. card and love letter to Madonna, or clothing collabs featuring rare pics of the MC, everyone seems to want a piece of Pac. Now, artist Rebecca Maria is allowing you to own your own mini 2Pac figure with her latest work of Hip-Hop-influenced art.

The new “002 Sculpture” is the latest in her line of rap collectables, which has in the past included archival prints of Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Pimp C and others, in addition to another rap figurine in the form of Diplomatic Immunity-era Juelz Santana. The Pac sculpture is a rendition of his classic leather vest/baggy jeans/black bandana ‘fit from the January 1996 cover of The New York Times Magazine. It stands 8-inches tall and comes with action-packed accessories, including two Jesus pieces.

The “002 Scupture” of Tupac Shakur by Rebecca Maria can be purchased right now for $230 USD in her web store. Only 20 will be made, so cop now if your “California Love” is just as strong as your love for art.