We were already excited for the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan miniseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga after peeping the first trailer earlier this month. Now, Hulu has dropped an extended version that gives an even better look at how the pioneering Hip-Hop group of the ’90s first came together to change music forever.

The series is based off RZA’s books The Wu-Tang Manual and The Tao of Wu, both vividly depicting the history of Wu-Tang and the collective’s many life philosophies. We also get a clear look at the actors playing the crew’s key members, including Ashton Sanders as RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Johnell Young playing GZA, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck, Dave East filling in for Method Man and TJ Atoms as the spitting image of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Supporting cast will also include Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs and Erika Alexander amongst other guest appearances.

Check out the extended trailer for ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘ above, and be sure to watch the miniseries when it arrives on Hulu beginning September 4.