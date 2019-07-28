Nike has always paid special attention to its classic Air Force 1 silhouette, ranging from a 3D-inspired design to bringing back the “Ivory Snake” iteration that hasn’t been seen on shelves since 1996. The latest is by far one of the freshest drops to date, decking out the AF1 in a cool combo of ivory and cream hues.

The overall design mixes hues of “Pale Ivory,” “Desert Ore,” “Sail,” and “Light Cream” over a canvas-constructed upper. White leather is also mixed in for more premium detailing, popping up in small portions on the heel and eyestays. The raised Swoosh is also a nice add-on as well that gives the shoe a new kind of dimensional appeal and, well, just looks really dope mixed in with the overall design. The ivory midsole adds one final touch of luxe appeal, and you’ll seriously have a hard time finding another AF1 that’s just as clean or even comes close to being cleaner than these bad boys. A fresh serving without a doubt.

Cop this ivory & cream-colored Nike Air Force 1 right now for $130 USD at Nike.com and select retailers, including Sneaker Politics who provided the imagery below:



Images: Sneaker Politics