While Vans has been a pillar in footwear and action sports apparel since 1966, it wasn’t until 1979 that it first began getting heavily incorporated into BMX culture. 40 years later, the brand is now celebrating its Vans BMX sector with a special anniversary pack filled with head-to-toe freshness.

The set of gear is offered in a few color themes, one incorporating a classic red and blue combo and the other opting for a vibrant neon green. Each incorporates Vans’ signature black and white checkerboard print aesthetic, which even translates to a collection of footwear that includes the Sk8-Hi and Era silhouettes. The unisex appeal is a definite bonus, with pieces like the long-sleeved shirt, tees, jogger pants, tank tee, anorak and standout flight jacket each appealing to both men and women alike. There’s also a few accessories as well, including a backpack and headwear that keeps the BMX trend in tact throughout. Whether your style is freestyle, flatland, trail or street, this collection fits into your wardrobe every trek of the way.

Shop the Vans BMX 40th Anniversary Pack right now online and in-store at Vans retail locations.