Besides collecting the money that everybody in the world owes him, Hip-Hop mogul and T.V. boss 50 Cent has made some claims about the politics of Hollywood. The “In Da Club,” MC has said his hit show Power, which has been on since 2014, had never received any Emmy nominations because it’s a Black show.

“I like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things,” 50 said during a panel discussion on Friday (July 26) at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, reports The Associated Press. “People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.”

“So now, we’ll never get one,” show creator Courtney Kemp jokingly said about 50’s comment, adding, “I thought we were doing something new and fresh. I was hoping that the Emmy voters would take notice, and they didn’t. You just accept it and move on. But we’ve been winning Image Awards now for quite some time. It feels as though our core audience does love and respect the show. Not every show gets the attention it deserves.”

The new season of Power is set to begin airing on Aug. 25. After first confirming it would be the final season, 50, who has been busy touring and producing other TV content, has since played with fans’ emotions and said there might be more in store.