Today, the Apollo Theater announced special programs and offers to celebrate Harlem and HARLEM WEEK throughout the month of August. HARLEM WEEK is an annual celebration of the best of Harlem which began in 1974 as HARLEM DAY, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship in Harlem for New Yorkers.

HARLEM WEEK now offers over 110 events throughout the summer to over 2 million attendees, including our annual Source 360 event this year, as well as various participants and visitors from around the world. HARLEM WEEK celebrates the many wonders of the historic neighborhood – including the world famous Apollo Theater.

THE APOLLO THEATER AT HARLEM WEEK

Amateur Night at the Apollo Sponsored by Coca-Cola will celebrate HARLEM WEEK with a month-long offer, Half-Off for Harlem and a special presentation on August 14th at 7:30 p.m. to honor the unique and diverse essence of Harlem. The annual celebration at the Apollo Theater will feature scholarship and financial support presentations to exceptional NYC youth and education support programs, courtesy of Apollo Theater and HARLEM WEEK sponsor, Citi, and HARLEM WEEK sponsors Donaldson & Chilliest, LLP, and WBLS-FM.

Apollo Uptown Hall: Harlem’s Culture – Past. Present. Future.

On Thursday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m., the Apollo Theater will present Apollo Uptown Hall: Harlem’s Culture – Past. Present. Future., gathering thought leaders from some of Harlem’s most influential artsorganizations to celebrate milestone anniversaries in the Harlem arts community and discuss what role these cultural organizations will play in either preserving traditions or advancing change. Moderated by Spectrum News NY1’s Cheryl Wills, WBLS’ Imhotep Gary Byrd, and New York Amsterdam News’ Herb Boyd, the discussion will feature a panel of thought leaders from the Harlem arts community including, Apollo Theater’s Executive Producer, Kamilah Forbes; National Black Theatre’s CEO, Sade Lythcott and Director of Theatre Arts, Jonathan McCrory; Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Executive Director, Anna Glass, and Artistic Director, Virginia Johnson; The African-American Day Parade’s Chairman, Yusuf Hasan; and HARLEM WEEK Inc.’s Chairman, Lloyd Williams, and Board Member,

Donna Walker-Kuhne, with music by WBLS’ Kool DJ Red Alert. The event will feature performances by Memphis-based singer Keia Johnson, the Marching Cobras Drumline and Danceline, and a special presentation by Keisha Sutton-James, granddaughter of Harlem politician Percy E. Sutton.

photos courtesy of www.Facebook.com/Harlemweek

CLICK HERE for a full schedule for Harlem Week