The epic superhero flick Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest-grossing film of all time, will soon be releasing on Digital and Blu-ray. The special features are sure to make fans very excited, more specifically the deleted & extended scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Thankfully, we now have a look at one of the most pivotal scrapped scenes of them all.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

As we know, Iron Man is the major Endgame casualty after he sacrifices his life by putting on the Infinity Gauntlet and defeating Thanos once and for all. In this scene, many character give Tony Stark a honorable farewell by taking a knee as a tribute to the fallen hero. The film version does this in a more somber way by showing the character’s post-battle at his funeral, but here you see the immediate reaction from the likes of Pepper Potts, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and, most notable, Gamora. The latter hero’s reaction is prominent for two reasons: we finally know what becomes of her after the big battle — she didn’t poof! *wipes sweat* — and, well, her reaction is hilariously meme-worthy. Peep some of our faves below:

The Russo brothers gave some clarity as to why this scene was ultimately deleted, officially stating, “It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral. The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

