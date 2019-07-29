If you haven’t taken some time yet to hit up the beach this summer, A Bathing Ape is giving you even more incentive to get your toes in the sand with a new coastal-inspired capsule collection.

Classic beach essentials make up the handful of items available, including a clear tote bag with an extra camo layer, a beach ball and a circular floatie for all your lazy river needs. The set incorporates BAPE’s signature ABC CAMO print throughout, available in classic green and a hot pink option as well. The Ape Head logo pops up for one last piece of branding, and the entire collection as a whole blends in perfectly with the other beach-ready BAPE gear in your closet. The lookbook seen here shows off sunglasses and BAPESTA slides, but you can also pair it with some classic T-Shirts, a beach towel (or blanket) and especially some pool shorts if you plan on taking a dip in the water. Either way, just make sure you’re staying Ape fresh during the last couple of weeks we have left of summer 2019.

Cop A Bathing Ape’s new ABC CAMO Beach Collection right now at BAPE retailers globally and online. More pis below:



Images: BAPE