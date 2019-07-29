Christina Milian and her bae, Matt Pokora, have been dating for a cool two years and the couple recently made a big announcement over the weekend.

“New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!” The “Dip It Low” singer wrote in her Instagram caption.

The soon-to-be parents posted a picture of them all smiles, as Pokora held the sonogram over Milian’s future baby bump. Many celebs began sending their congratulations in the comment section. “CONGRATS YALL,” Chance The Rapper commented. Gabrielle Union commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Dawn Richards, also sent her love, “So happy for youuuu.”

Pokora also posted a picture in black and white with the accompanied caption, “La relève est en route! 🙏🏼🙌🏼

Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 #happyman @christinamilian ❤️”

This is the couple’s first child together, but the singer already has a child with her ex-husband, The Dream. Christina Milian has opened up in the past about her new love for Matt. “He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

Congrats to them on their bundle of joy. Do you think she’s having a boy or a girl?