It takes a lot of work to be one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but somehow Dwayne Johnson makes the feat look so easy. From his co-starring role in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw, to creating, executive producing and hosting NBC’s competition series The Titan Games, The Rock proves that he’s truly a Renaissance Man when it comes to the world of acting. Now, he’s back to take over premium cable with the latest season of his hit HBO series Ballers.

The new teaser trailer for Season 5 of Ballers shows Spencer Strasmore (Johnson) as he continues to make it big as a retired NFL-player-turned-financial-manager to younger football star athletes. After his fallout with the NCAA last season, it looks like Spencer is back in the swing of things and may be on to bigger and better things. Certain parts, told in monologue style, even allude to the fact that he may be featured in a 30 for 30-style football documentary. Either way, it sure looks to be one exciting season as guest appearances from Odell Beckham Jr. and retuning cast members like BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington are all amped up in the minute-long clip.

Watch the teaser trailer ‘Ballers‘ Season 5 above, and expect the series to return on HBO starting August 25.