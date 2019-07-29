Fans of the hit HBO series Insecure can relax now. Issa Rae has confirmed that a fourth season of the Black girl dramedy will be returning soon.

“We’re writing it right now…And we’re shooting in September,” Rae revealed.

That was great news because some thought that the show would not come back to HBO. Back in April, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys confirmed that the series would not return until 2020 due Rae’s busy schedule.

“Issa became a big movie star,” Bloys said. “We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things.”

In addition to the update on production, Rae also shared that the upcoming season will have ten episodes. Previous seasons of Insecure only featured eight.

Speaking on the impact of the show, Issa said, “All of them are based off of real people that are in my life and real situations that have happened,” she said. “Also, a lot of the stories come from a predominantly black writers’ room. There are people and stories from there that we just put in the show.”

Rae has become a movie and shaker on the Hollywood scene. Earlier this year, Rae starred alongside Marsai Martin and Regina Hall in Little and is attached to executive produce Robin Thede’s new comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show.

In addition to Rae, Insecure stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Y’lan Noel, and Amanda Seales.