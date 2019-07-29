The end of the summer will be cold as Jeezy the Snowman has revealed his Thug Motivation 104 album will hit on August 23.

Taking to Instagram, Jeezy alerted fans that the final album from him is set to drop next month and is subtitled #TheLegendofTheSnowman.

The last edition in the Thug Motivation series came in December of 2011 and featured JAY-Z, Future, Snoop Dogg and more.