Kodak Black Threatens to Punch a Pregnant Yung Miami in the Stomach on Jail Freestyle, Southside Reponds

Let’s keep it a buck, Kodak Black been flagrant. The Florida rapper once again is making headlines for the wrong things, even while he is jailed.

Black is currently behind bars and facing allegations for violence against women and what does he do? Release a freestyle where he threatens to hit Yung Miami of the City Girls in the stomach. Miami is currently pregnant by Atlanta producer Southside.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby/When I see her I’mma hit that b*tch in her stomach/The way I keep this shit too real fuckin’ up my money”

Black is referencing the ring that he gave to Miami in the music video for “Christmas in Miami.”

Southside kept his response short and simple on his Instagram story: “Somebody tell Kodak ‘suck a dick.'”

Kodak has been behind bars since hew as arrested in May for firearm charges. He is awaiting trial. The freestyle bars are available below.

Previously, Kodak Black was the subject of anger from multiple sources when he disrespected Lauren London after the death of Nipsey Hussle.