They may not be seeing eye to eye but La La Anthony is still riding for her husband, Carmelo Anthony.

She was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport and TMZ asked her to weigh in on Melo not getting invited to join Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Rather than trashing him, like she seemingly did in a video at a party she was hosting, she defended him.

“Out of respect, they should [invite him],” La La said … “Who was a better Team USA player than he was? Nobody.” It was worth noting that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring during the brief interview.

La La Anthony has a point. Say what you want about the NBA player, but he is the only Team USA basketball player to compete in four Olympics, and he’s the first Team USA player to win 3 gold medals. Additionally, Melo ranks 2nd in scoring all-time among all of FIBA Americas championship players.

The actress says she doesn’t know if he’ll accept the offer, but it’ll be respectful if they made one.