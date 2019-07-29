LAPD Will Reportedly be on High Alert on Nipsey Hussle’s Birthday Next Week

Nipsey Hussle would have celebrated his 34th birthday on August 10th, and while many fans are anticipating to celebrate his life, the LAPD is bracing for trouble.

Los Angeles law enforcement is expecting a big turn out in front of The Marathon retail store. TMZ reports there will be 100 officers in the area. The meetup will presumably be a celebration, therefore violence isn’t expected, but the LAPD is taking precautionary moves.

Nipsey’s estate has not officially announced any plans for the late rapper’s birthday.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation Nip and his associates prior to his death, but they claimed that he wasn’t a target. It’s worth noting that they didn’t deny that they were trying to evict the Victory Lap rapper from the area where his retail store stands.