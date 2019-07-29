Meek Mill may need to sign his own son to his new Dream Chasers record label. The 9-year-old son of the Philly rapper popped up on stage at NOTO night club and kicked his bars on his own.

Standing on his own, Meek’s son got his bars off to a raucous crowd who celebrated the youngin’s skills.

The moment caps off a banner week for Meek who not only saw the launch of his record label but had his decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case thrown out. Meek was granted a new trial, with a new judge after years of troubles and hurdles with the case presided by Judge Genece Brinkley.