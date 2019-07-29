Mustard is having a great year and is looking to continue it with the launch of his own festival, SUMMERSFEST, to occur in Los Angeles.

The festival will occur at The Novo on August 12 with tickets now available.

“I’ve been wanting to do something like this for a while and after our Grammy wins and the incredible year the label’s been having, I felt like this was the perfect time,” Mustard said to Billboard. “I’ve worked with so many incredible artists in my career and I’m excited to bring some of the biggest stars together on the same stage.”

View this post on Instagram @summersfest ! A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Earlier this summer, Mustard released his new album Perfect Ten, which featured Migos, YG, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Ella Mai, Ty Dolla $ign and Nipsey Hussle.

Tickets for SUMMERSFEST are available here.