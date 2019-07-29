It seems like Ahmir Thompson aka Questlove is one of the busiest people in the world. He often claims he has 14 jobs. Not only is he the co-founder of the legendary Roots with Black Thought, but he’s the bandleader for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a DJ, producer, designer, music educator, and bestselling and James Beard Award-nominated author. On top of all that, Quest is preparing for the release of his newest book Mixtape Potluck.

Besides music, Quest is a connoisseur of culinary delights. Another one of his books, Something To Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs, explores his love of food. He’s been hosting Food Salons—where the country’s best chefs cook for the star-studded guest list. At these salons, guests are always telling Questlove about their super-special secret recipes, which got him thinking: “Why not design an event where everyone makes that super-special secret recipe, all at once?” And everyone is invited.

According to the description of the book, in Mixtape Potluck (Abrams Image; October 15, 2019; U.S. $29.99; Hardcover), Questlove imagines the ultimate potluck dinner party. He invites more than fifty chefs, entertainers, artists, thought leaders, and musicians (full guest list below) and asks them to bring along their favorite recipes. He also pairs each guest with a song that he feels best captures their unique creative energy.

Quest has a slew of guests of his latest venture including Fred Armisen, Martha Stewart, Nyesha Arrington Maya Rudolph Tariq Trotter, Ashley Graham, Kwame Onwuachi, Yvonne Orji, Limmy Fallon, Gabrielle Union, Q-Tip, Jarobi White, and many more.