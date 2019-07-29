Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been doing what she can to keep the rapper’s name alive. She got three tattoos in his honor, two being portrait tattoos right on her next and chest. On the other side of her chest she got the numbers, ’69’ similar to the one the Brooklyn rapper has tattooed on his face.

Over the weekend, she showed her 733K followers a side view of her new ink and teased his release in the caption. “6 more months motherf****r,” she wrote.

Many social media users asked if she meant six months until his release. But she left it in the air.

If you take a look at the caption now, she edited it to “These jail calls are serious 😩🙄🌈”

There’s no telling if he’s actually coming home in six months, because he did cooperate with the police so he definitely won’t be serving as much time as his co-defendants. Or Jade probably took a page out of her man’s trolling book and she’s just making sure we don’t stop talking about him.

Either way, time will tell. Do you think Tekashi 6ix9ine will be able to pick up where he left off after being dubbed a snitch?