Whoever said you couldn’t make money playing video games, needs to be reevaluated.

The grand champion of the Fortnite World Cup finals has been crowned. Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, a 16-year-old American boy, took home the trophy and a $3 million prize. British teenager Jaden Ashman won almost $1 million for coming second in the duos event.

It is the largest prize pool in the history of e-sports, with $30m shared amongst the winners.

Giersdorf is a player for the Sentinels group and managed to careen past his 99 other opponents by a wide margin, earning a total of 59 points. The runner up, Psalm, scored 33 points by comparison over the finals’ six matches. The World Cup used a point-scoring system that encouraged players to not only place higher up in the ranking but also eliminate opponents, as to discourage players from simply hiding until the end game.

“Words can’t even explain [how I feel] right now,” Giersdorf said from the Champion’s circle. “I’m just so happy. Everything I’ve done, the grind, it’s all paid off. It’s just insane.”

Notably, Bugha won by such a large spread that, unlike the duos finals on Saturday, there was almost no delay in calculating that he had won the overall tournament. Bugha’s aggression in the early matches put him at an advantage, allowing him to play more conservatively in later matches, entering match 6 with a 15-point lead.

The event is seen as a major moment in e-sports, which is estimated to be a billion-dollar industry in 2019.

However, its record for the biggest prize pool is already set to be broken by another event called The International, taking place in August.

The Fortnite finals saw 100 players battling on giant computer screens.

More than 30 nations were represented with 70 players coming from the US, 14 from France and 11 from the UK.