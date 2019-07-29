Wendy Williams is partnering with Lifetime to tell her own story. TMZ reports the biopic will cover Williams from ages 10 to 55, and will span from an array of topics including fat-shaming from her family, her coke addiction, and an untold story about a date rape experience with a chart-topping rapper.

Lifetime sources reportedly said the documentary will also detail her experience with racism, sexism, and her rocky marriage to Kevin Hunter.

The project is titled, Just Wendy, and the talk show host will serve as the executive producer. Will Packer will helm the flick, while Williams and Leigh Davenport write the script.

Wendy Williams told TMZ that she wants unknown actors to star in the biopic so that they don’t overshadow the message. Additionally, there will be a younger and older Wendy and she will not depict either characters.

Just Wendy is set to air next year on Lifetime.