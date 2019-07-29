Yandy Smith was at the 2019 Curl Fest over the weekend at Randall’s Island promoting her new natural skin care line, Yelle.

She reportedly told Two Bees TV that the motivation for the cosmetic line was because she started to break out a lot after being casted in Love and Hip Hop: New York and wearing make up. So she wanted to find a natural solution that will be easy, but effective on brown skin.

Elsewhere in the conversation, she was asked about the upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop and answered “if I’m on Love and Hip Hop.” But she urged fans to watch and if she does appear on it you will get more glimpses of her being a full-time mother, wife, and business woman.

“A little birdy told me that maybe my husband will be coming soon,” the reality star teased at the end of the clip below.

Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Despite reports that a request for reduced time was denied by a judge, Yandy Smith further confirmed the statement she made on The Breakfast Club, on Two Bees TV.

Last year she stopped by the radio show and said her husband will be a free man this year. “He’ll be home next year. Collectively [he’s been away] almost five years…It’s a drop in the bucket to a lifetime you have to spend together.”