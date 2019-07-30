A$AP Rocky has entered a not guilty plea in Swedish Court to the charge of assault.

On hand at the courthouse in Sweden was A$AP’s mother, Renee Black, who witnessed her son plead not guilty to assault. The attorney for the rapper stated Rocky acted in self-defense.

The trial could last for two more days, but TMZ reports it is currently unclear how much time will be needed to finish the case.

Rocky has been in Swedish custody since earlier this month after turning himself in for his role in a street brawl in Stockholm. He was charged with assault and facing two years in prison. The prosecutor reportedly not seek the full two years if he is convicted.

A$AP’s trial will take place in front of four judges for the case, three of them must rule in favor of the charge for the rapper to face a conviction. If the ruling is a tie, the prosecutor can seek a new trial, if convicted, Rocky will receive his sentence a year later.

The man who was involved in the altercation with Rocky will not be prosecuted, regardless of his role in starting the street scuffle.

The case has been a hot topic in the Hip-Hop community, with President Trump speaking with Kanye West regarding his arrest, while rap fans are supporting online and in other ways on how to assist the rapper.