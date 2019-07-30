From cool crates to an even fresher Summer 2019 collection, Billionaire Boys Club has been killing it with the new gear over the past few months. It looks like the foreseeable future for the brand will be fly as well, especially with the new “Explorers of Tomorrow” collection that Pharrell has in store for the Fall 2019 season.

This collection also doubles as a celebratory set of gear that honors the 50th anniversary of NASA’s moon landing, which Alpha Industries recently paid tribute to as well in fashionable form. BBC went a step further by actually heading out to Iceland for the lookbook, the area where Neil Armstrong and the Apollo 11 astronauts actually trained back in 1967. The location proved to be the perfect mood-setter to show off the many cool options, including hoodies, sweaters, vests, headwear, collared shirts, denim offerings and some extra snug outwear that make for some of the key standouts. Patterns play a prominent role in the appeal as well, especially the Digi Camo pieces and military-inspired patchwork styles. When it finally comes time to start layering up again, just know that BBC has got you covered with the heat.

Billionaire Boys Club will drop its Fall 2019 collection in two parts, with the first currently available over at BBC New York and BBC Tokyo flagship stores as well as online. Peep the lookbook below:



Images: Eric Kvatek / Billionaire Boys Club