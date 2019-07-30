Cardi B will be the first to tell you that she is not an expert on the political landscape but she will be sure to acknowledge the state of our country matters. The “Bodak Yellow” star linked with Democratic Candidate Bernie Sanders, the culmination of social media advocacy for Sanders online.

The support has now linked Cardi and Bernie together for a conversation that we will soon be able to hear, teased by a post on Instagram.

“Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” Cardi shared.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered.”

Cardi B finished her message with a rallying call of “LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

CNN details, Cardi and Sanders spoke on student debt, climate change and minimum age.

You can see the Instagram post below and keep your eyes peeled for the campaign video.