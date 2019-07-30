When Cardi B collaborated with Josh X on the single “Heaven On My Mind,” Hip-Hop’s elite took note of the Julliard graduate. Co-signed by the solid Hip-Hop heads like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, and Swizz Beatz and real deal musicians like Stevie Wonder Josh X is out in these streets merging classical music with tunes that will surely make you get up and dance. Now signed to the KSR Group and Epic Records, he is proud to release his own project entitled, Piano Confessions.

The lead single is a track called “Fairy Tales,” which is a song about the power of love. Josh X shares with fans, “Piano Confessions opening track ‘Fairy Tales’ is about daring yourself to fight for true love.” He continues “It’s my apology to the love of my life telling her not to give up on me or on love. In due time, she will receive she truly deserves.”

Piano Confessions is the first in a series of live recordings forthcoming from Josh X, is available on all streaming platforms.