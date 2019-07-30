Following in the same footsteps as its predecessor Scream, the hit ’90s slasher flick I Know What You Did Last Summer is also expected to get a TV show revival that will reportedly air on Amazon.

For a quick reminder, take a look at the trailer for the original 1997 film below:

The movie has since become a cult horror classic along with its sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which famously co-starred ’90s R&B icon Brandy. According to Bloody Disgusting, this version will follow a similar plot, described as “a young adult horror series based on the Moritz-produced hit movie franchise.” Details are still scarce, with the only confirmations being that Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) will write the pilot and James Wan of Saw fame is set to produce. A director and cast have yet to be announced, but shooting is expected to begin this fall with Neal H. Moritz, producer of the first two films, being attached via his three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television for “Original Film” projects.

Does the idea of a new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ TV series remake excite you? Sound off over on our Facebook and Twitter, but peep Brandy’s classic chase scene below. Run, Karla, run!