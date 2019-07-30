The spaced-out and experimental sound of Ras G has unfortunately come to an end, as the Los Angeles-based producer & DJ has died as confirmed by his longtime label BRAINFEEDER. He was 39 years old.

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to one of our brothers, Gregory Shorter, aka RAS G. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, & fans worldwide. One of the founders of BRAINFEEDER & LA Beat Scene. Rest In Peace G. We love you. (Ohhh Rass! • Airhornn!) pic.twitter.com/1pd8wX6Fyi — BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) July 29, 2019

The cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet, but his health problems have been a subject of concern for a while now. Just last December, the Beats of Mind mixmaster revealed on Instagram that he was suffering from pneumonia, high blood pressure, diabetes, hypothyroid and even heart failure. In the same post he described his condition at the time as “breathing and feeling better than ever,” with plans to eat healthy, get on special herbs and inhabit a plant-based lifestyle. We cannot confirm if these conditions had anything to do with his death, but either way his untimely passing is still a sad situation nonetheless.

Ras G’s musical legacy exists heavily in the underground, releasing 14 albums from 2008 to 2016 and over a dozen EPs within the same timeframe. He established a great collaborative relationship with the likes of Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Open Mike Eagle and Hudson Mohawke amongst others. However, it was his work as one of the co-founders of the BRAINFEEDER collective that Flying Lotus would go on to turn into an independent label in 2008 that will forever he his claim to fame. Stylistically, G could be described as Hip-Hop-meets-funk from a super trippy, intergalactic perspective — it makes perfect sense that he often recorded under Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program. Mastering the art of crate-digging proved to be his strong point on the producing side, and whether you were aware or not he truly helped spearhead a sound that has influenced some of the most forward-thinking records in the past decade. His loss has left a void that will definitely be felt for a long time coming.

R.I.P, Ras G! Take a look at some of the friends and colleagues that are paying tribute to him on social media below, followed by his 2014 Boiler Room set from London that gives a better understanding of just how experimental and special his sound was:

Ras_G has left the planet, far beyond the galaxy.

Show us the way to the cosmos my friend.

I will love you forever.

Thank you for your time on earth. Ohhhhhhrassssssssss

*airhorn* — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 29, 2019

just seen news about Ras G, so incredibly sad, was a true visionary in his own world n a weirdo in the greatest possible sense, grateful for the times I did get to spend w him. RIP — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) July 29, 2019

× GUTTED. RIP @Ras_G True Legend. Thank You For Everything You Shared Here On Da Planet. Keep Guiding Us From The Cosmos.💔 #AfrikanSpaceProgram For Life. × pic.twitter.com/eRLg1DBVo9 — ♬ $UZI ΛNΛLØGUΣ © (@suziAnalog) July 29, 2019

Wishing Ras_G a peaceful voyage to the ultimate Space Base in the cosmos. Ras was one of the most prolific and influential producers of the LA beat scene and showed us what true artistry and authenticity really is. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/1hJsKNUtLs — Fat Beats (@fatbeats) July 29, 2019

Rest easy brother Ras G. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist (@Alchemist) July 29, 2019

RIP Ras G, LA's intergalactic ambassador, the Sun Ra of the beat scene whose vision spanned alternate dimensions & unseen worlds. A gentle sorcerer, soft-spoken & humble, suffused w/ the ability to render cosmic white noise into something that glided & banged. A giant w/out peer. pic.twitter.com/8rcM5qXizj — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) July 29, 2019

Wishing an eternal peace to LA Legend Ras G. May he rest in peace. 🙏 "At the time, the season – it’s a mark. It’s a mark in my journey." THE AFRIKAN SPACE PROGRAM :: FUTURE THROUGH THE EYES OF RAS G // https://t.co/si15nqHtc1 pic.twitter.com/hJVJyywTGl — The Hundreds (@thehundreds) July 29, 2019

Rest In Peace Ras G. Wow. — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) July 29, 2019