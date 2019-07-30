While at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Amazon and Lena Waithe announced an overall deal with Amazon.

The news follows an already confirmed two-season commitment with Amazon for a new anthology series of the hour genre named THEM. Variety reports the new deal will allow for Waithe to create new series under the deal.

“Lena is a powerhouse writer and producer who also has a gift for identifying exciting and authentic voices,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Our upcoming series ‘THEM’ is the result of her rare ability to cultivate brilliant voices like Little Marvin and bring his wholly original and compelling vision to Amazon. We look forward to collaborating with Lena and her team for years to come.”

Waithe is currently the creator and executive producer of Showtime’s The Chi, which has been approved for a third season and Boomerang on BET, which will come back for its second.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Amazon Studios and am looking forward to this next chapter,” said Waithe. “Both of our goals are aligned in that we want to continue elevating storytellers who are underrepresented and have a unique vision of the world.”