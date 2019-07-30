The writing was on the wall. Weeks ago fans of Lil Nas X and his “Old Town Road” single saw the momentum behind the single from around week 10. Now, in Week 17, X has officially made history by having the song that has had the longest run on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X at the number one spot has been there longer than “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. Both of those records were on top for 16 straight weeks.

Lil Nas X celebrated the moment on Twitter. In his trolling persona, X summed up his recent achievements by saying “now I’m gay.” Check out the celebration and more reactions to the record-breaker, including love from Mariah Carey, below.

.@LilNasX and @billyraycyrus‘ “Old Town Road” is now the longest running #1 hit in Hot 100 history (17 weeks). — chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2019

wow man last year i was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay. — nope (@LilNasX) July 28, 2019