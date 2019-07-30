Looks like Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty are taking steps to make it official official.

TMZ reports that the couple was spotted at the Beverly Hills courthouse on Monday at the marriage license bureau window, and filed the paperwork to get married.

The Queens natives were trying to keep a low-profile as they waited on line at a window that read, “marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY.” Petty handed the cash for the license and they left.

Interestingly back in June, Nicki Minaj claimed they already had their marriage license and referred to her childhood friend as her “husband” on Queen Radio. Many of the Barbs thought they made it official since then.

Especially considering her recent lyrics in Chance The Rapper’s song alluding at a pregnancy and marriage. She spit, I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means / While he was up North for a body / I bodied everybody and got known for my body / My n—a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie / ‘Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.”

Congrats to Barbie & Ken!