OWN released the explosive new trailer for its hit reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville, today which returns with all new episodes Saturday, September 7 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT).

The series follows three Black power couples who are all working in real estate in Huntsville, Alabama. Melody and Martell Holt, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Maurice and Kimberlee Scott, all star on the series and it will also feature a new couple Cedarric and Adaira Collins, both good friends of the Holts and Scotts.

This season shows you that everything that glitters isn’t gold as Martell works to try and win back his estranged wife Melody. LaTisha finds her independence and puts her real estate license to use. Kimberlee is battling with the challenges of a blended family as she deals with Maurice’s son and ex-wife’s potential move to Huntsville. While there’s still a lot of love to go around things sure do get sticky this season.

Click below for a first look at the official new trailer of Love & Marriage: Huntsville: