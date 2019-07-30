Whether it’s in OG “Citron” form or decked out in a Toy Story 4-inspired theme, the Instapump Fury will always remain a fan-favorite silhouette. Reebok is now experimenting with the design of its popular model once again for summer, this time opting for a print inspired by the linear look of carbon fiber.

A simple black and white design is featured prominently on the upper, flowing in a different direction depending on what part of the shoe you’re looking at. Lines on the toe cap are adjacent to the ones featured on the vamp, and the print seen on the heel is vertical whereas the pattern on the side panel overlays are horizontal. The overall effect creates an optical illusion of sorts, which is always an added bonus when it comes to forward-thinking sneaker design. Solid hits of black are in place via pull tabs on the heel and tongue, in addition to a rubberized heel stabilizer and the Reebok branding right under it. Crisp white also pops up on the Instapump button and more prominently on the midsole units. Definitely a sight to see, and one that will also have heads turning with every step.

Expect this carbon fiber-inspired Reebok Instapump Fury OG colorway to retail for $185 USD starting this Thursday (August 1) over on Reebok.com. More pics below: