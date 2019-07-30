Season 6 of ‘Power’ to be Split in Half, Finishing in 2020

August will mark the return of Power for the sixth and final season. Fans now know the season will be split into two parts.

Deadline reports at the TCA summer press tour, Stars programming boss Carmi Zlotnik revealed the first set of 10 episodes in the New York City drug drama will begin on August 25. After the initial set, Power will rap up in January 2020 with the remaining part of the season and series.

Also, apart of the forthcoming season of the series will be a season six after-show that will bring the cast, producers and special guests to discuss the episodes. The series will be titled Power Confidential and will start after the first episode airs on the 25th.

The premiere of the season will go down at Madison Square Garden on August 20, with the cast and creators in the building. Fans lucky enough to get inside will also be treated to a one-hour concert headlined by 50 Cent.

Recently, fans of the crime drama revealed Power will have its first spin-off series and will feature the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.