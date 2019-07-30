These ain’t your daddy’s Los Angeles Clippers anymore.

Steve Ballmer is willing to change everything up with his Clippers. After landing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard this summer, the Clippers are now the favorites to win the NBA championship, and favorite to take LA basketball title away from the Lakers.

Last week, the Clippers revealed plans for a new arena in Inglewood — set to open in 2024 — that will finally move them out of the Staples Center, and more importantly, out from under the Lakers’ shadow in that building.

“When I bought the team I thought it was great we didn’t need to build an arena,” Ballmer said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “But as we looked forward we were at some disadvantages in Staples Center … [the new arena] is a way for us to define our own identity. … People, I think, will say, we play in the Lakers’ building. We’d like to play in the Clippers’ building. That’s what we’re working on.”