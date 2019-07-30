Ezekiel Elliott spent a lot of time in Mexico two seasons ago when he was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and it would appear he is going to do the same while continuing his contract holdout this summer.

According to a report from Mike Fisher and Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Elliott was at DFW International Airport on Monday awaiting a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

EXCLUSIVE: #Cowboys camp holdout RB #EzekielElliott, per a report from @1053thefan @ktfuntweets, is in DFW now and is readying for a flight to Cabo. pic.twitter.com/DTEpI6HT92 — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 29, 2019

There had been talk that Elliott could leave the country when the Cowboys began training camp if he still did not have a long-term deal in place, and it appears that is what the 24-year-old has decided to do.

Elliott is seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his rookie deal, and it does not sound like much progress has been made in negotiations. The Cowboys have other key players that they need to sign long-term in order to avoid losing them next offseason, and they may decide to prioritize at least one of them before Elliott.

Elliott is subject to a $40,000 fine for each day he misses. Once Elliott misses six days of camp, the Cowboys can come after 15% of the prorated portion of the signing bonus he received in 2016, which would be roughly $613,000.

Elliott is one of the top 3 running backs in the league. The Cowboys’ offense wouldn’t be as productive without him.