The 50 Cent and Teairra Mari saga continues.

A judge ordered the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star to pay Fif’ $30,000 at the top of the year, which 50 says she has yet to pay back in February. If you thought that was bad, the singer has been ordered to pay an additional $4,392.50 for not paying.

The Blast broke the news on Tuesday, and the Power star and producer took a screenshot of the article and re-posted it on social media to taunt her. “Stop f–king playing with me,😆IM NOT GONNA LOSE.”

One user commented, “He gone sue her for the cardboard box she livin in next 🤣.” To which he replied,

Mari reportedly asked the judge to deny the $4K sanction because of the mogul’s cyber bullying, but that clearly didn’t work out in her favor.

Teairra sued 50 Cent for allegedly being in co-hoots with her ex-boyfriend to release their sex tape on social media. She was represented by famed attorney, Lisa Bloom. But the case was dismissed and she was ordered to pay $30K to cover a portion of his legal fees. The Blast reports the total of the Queens native’s legal fees is $161,660.15.

The singer has tried to make light of the situation that she “ain’t got it.” But it’s passed Monday and Fofty is not playing with her.

