Cardi B was scheduled to take the stage at Bankers Life Field House in downtown Indianapolis, but she announced that she had to reschedule her performance at the sold out arena due to security threats.

Authorities released a statement saying, “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

Cardi B also hopped on Instagram to give her account of the incident. “Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today .I rehearsed and started doing glam.Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled,” the Bronx rapper wrote. “My safety and your safety first .I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.I love you guys.”

Hopefully this calmed the fans who were excited to see the “Bodak Yellow” take the stage.