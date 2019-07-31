Chuck D claims his former record label stole millions from him in commission, as well as a huge amount of his music publishing catalog, so he’s gearing up to take legal action.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the Public Enemy emcee says Global Music and Terrordome Music Publishing took advantage of the lack of businessmen when he inked a deal with them in 2001. Resulting in the record label allegedly hiding transactions, creating false and fraudulent copyright registrations and accounting tricks.

The tabloid reports that Chuck D only became aware of the fraud in February when he received the documents that were allegedly used to bamboozle him. The veteran rapper claims he lost 42% stake in his music catalog, as it existed in 2012, forever.

Chuck is gunning for full ownership of his songs, in addition to $1 million in damages.