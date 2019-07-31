NTWRK is in its second week of summer raffle drawings, and the latest might be the best one yet: a pair of Eminem’s super rare Air Jordan 4 “Encore” sneakers from 2017 will be sold for only $100 USD.

While a c-note isn’t the cheapest price you can pay for a pair of Jordans, if definitely beats the $45,000 USD value for this particular release. The high price is based off the clean colorway and the fact that it was an extremely limited drop when it debuted two years ago.

Here’s a quick description of the coveted kicks, via NTWRK:

“Released in 2017, these extremely limited sneakers were limited to only 23 pairs when they came out. This friends and family edition includes a blue suede upper, a white air pocket, a black and grey midsole with Eminem stitched onto the tongues.”

The design is directly influenced by Em’s quadruple-platinum-selling 2004 LP, with the upper decked out in a blue suede synonymous with the curtains on the album cover. Drawings have officially been open as of today at 7AM PT / 10AM ET, and will run until 6PM PT / 9PM ET. The winner will then be announced at 7PM PT / 10PM ET. Entry is 100% free, but you must have The NTWRK app downloaded in order to do so.

Enter now for a chance to cop the Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore” from 2017, valued at a whopping $45,000 USD, for just $100 USD by heading over to thentwrk.com/drawing. Good luck!