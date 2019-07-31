JAY-Z Is Now the Sixth Artist to Achieve 100 Solo Appearances on the Billboard Hot 100

JAY-Z Is Now the Sixth Artist to Achieve 100 Solo Appearances on the Billboard Hot 100

He’s got 99 problems, but a hit ain’t one!

JAY-Z proves his King of Rap status yet again by officially racking in 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 following the chart debut of “MOOD 4 EVA” featuring Beyoncé, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré off the The Lion King: The Gift album.

This is the latest win for the companion album to Disney’s The Lion King remake, as The Gift currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Hov is now the sixth artist to accomplish such a feat, following in the footsteps of the Glee cast (207 appearances), Drake (196 appearances), Lil Wayne (163 appearances), Elvis Presley (109 appearances) and Nicki Minaj (103 appearances).

Here’s what the top 10 looks like, via Billboard:

1. Glee Cast (207 entries)

2. Drake (196 entries)

3. Lil Wayne (163 entries)

4. Elvis Presley (109 entries)

5. Nicki Minaj (103 entries)

6. JAY-Z (100 entries)

7. Kanye West (96 entries)

8. Chris Brown (95 entries)

9. James Brown (91 entries)

10. Future (88 entries)

Of those 100 entries for the 4:44 MC, four have made it to the top spot on the Hot 100, including “Heartbreaker” with Mariah Carey in 1999, “Crazy In Love” with Beyoncé in 2003, “Umbrella” with Rihanna in 2007 and “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys in 2009. He also has five extra entries for his work alongside wifey for EVERYTHING IS LOVE, but those don’t count as solo entries since they’re credited on the album as The Carters.

Listen to ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘ right now on all streaming platforms to hear “MOOD 4 EVA” along with the rest of the stellar album. Let’s hope they drop a video so the song can chart higher!