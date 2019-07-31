Jennifer Lopez is set to become the cocaine queen as she will play Griselda Blanco in the forthcoming film called The Godmother.

Lopez is set to produce the film for STX Film and will detail the Colombian drug queen’s rise to power of the Medellin Cartel in Miami. Blanco was also known as “The Black Widow” for her infamous murders of her husbands and lovers over her cocaine career.

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen,” said Lopez in a statement, according to Variety. “She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters — notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life.”

Blanco was one of the world’s biggest drug lords and was reportedly worth over $2 billion. She was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

The Godmother will be the third joint project between STXfilms and JLo. The previous efforts from the two include last year’s Second Act comedy and the upcoming Hustlers film, which drops on September 13.

“We love working with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny. They are extraordinary producers and we value their partnership and trust,” said STXFilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “This is an epic true crime story that Jennifer is passionate about telling and we can’t wait to begin production on ‘The Godmother’ with her and her team.”