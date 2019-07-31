Hip-Hop fans in Arkansas, there is a Hip-Hop festival headed your way. Scoremore Shows announced the JMBLYA music festival will branch from Texas and start JMBYLA Arkansas.

JMBYLA Arkansas will be headlined by Juice WRLD on October 5 in the city of Rogers. The festival is supported by Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Murda Beatz, Lil Keed and OMB Peezy. Additional surprise guest performers will be announced as the festival draws closer.

“We’re always looking to identify new opportunities and when a colleague of ours came to share their experience with shows in Arkansas, we knew we had to explore it. Our business has always been about bringing festivals to places that don’t typically have them and experiences at price points that are more affordable for the fans,” said Sascha Stone Guttfreund, President & co-founder of ScoreMore Shows. “Our original intention was for JMBLYA to stay a Texas-centric brand and launch entirely new concepts in new markets like we have with Neon Desert and Mala Luna in addition to our partnerships in Dreamville and Astroworld. But the more time we spent talking to locals about our event, the more we kept hearing statements like ‘Why don’t you just bring JMBLYA out here? The kids all love that brand and they want to experience it right here, closer to home in Arkansas.’ Well, we have listened, and after years of planning, we look forward to seeing you all in October. And to our Texas family, don’t worry because we aren’t going anywhere and look forward to seeing you all again next year in 2020.”

The festival has previously been held at Dallas and Austin with 30,000 attendees hitting the sold-out festival, where it will return for an eighth consecutive year in 2020.

Tickets for JMBYLA Arkansas are available this Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. at CT at www.jmblya.com.