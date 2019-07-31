Kanye West's Dome-Like Prototypes Appear in Calabasas Intended to Break Class Barriers

Kanye West is bringing a new architectural concept to his new home of Calabasas.

TMZ reports that the multi-facet is building dome-like prototype homes that is intended to break class barriers, namely the rich, middle, and poor classes.

The tabloid obtained an image of the 50-foot dome that has been under construction for weeks. There are dozens of trucks, canes, and workers in the premises.

Kanye West’s project is in the early stages but they want to create housing communities for everyone to enjoy. Ye and his team are reportedly studying living conditions “from every period of man’s existence on earth.”

TMZ says Ye’s dome homes will be “dynamic” like the home he shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children.

Yeezy has been a music and fashion innovator, and transformed his sneaker brand into a billion dollar fortune. Do you think he can dominate in land development?