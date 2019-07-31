Love him or hate him, Kevin Hart is one of the hardest working comics in the game. He’s always cooking up something. Deadline reports that Kevin Hart will star in the Quibi original series Action Scene, a comedic action-thriller based on the frenetic opening scene of his 2016 concert film Kevin Hart: What Now? His company Laugh Out Loud is producing.

According to the description, “Action Scene will feature Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action-movie role of a lifetime. After being rejected for the role, Kevin randomly encounters a leading A-List action movie star. Their meeting inadvertently sets off a chain of events that force Hart to fight his way through a series of over-the-top action sequences with the help of some of Hollywood’s biggest action movie heroes.”

Hart will executive produce in addition to starring. Jeff Clanagan, Laugh Out Loud’s president and Hart’s long-time business partner, will serve as a producer on the project. Dave Becky will also executive produce.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring big action and even bigger laughs to a new audience through this partnership between Quibi and Laugh Out Loud,” said Hart. “Our teams are working together to create something truly unique and I can’t wait for viewers to see it all unfold.”

Hart joins Thomas Lennon, Steven Spielberg, Darren Criss, Peter Farrelly, Liam Hemsworth, and Tyra Banks who all have projects on Quibi.