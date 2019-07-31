As we approach one full year since the untimely passing of Mac Miller, the loss of such a talented and influential figure to Hip-Hop is still hard for many to wrap their heads around. Thankfully, his fans are proving that no one has to mourn alone by arranging a link-up to celebrate Mac’s life on the one year anniversary of his death.

September 7th at Blue Slide Park at 12pm until whenever. We will have music & videos being played.. this is a time to share the amazing memories of an amazing person 🙏🏼https://t.co/6F5mXmPAKB pic.twitter.com/gVTawSHi1Q — The Mac Miller Memoir (@MacMillerMemoir) July 28, 2019

The special event is expected to take place fittingly in the Blue Slide Park section of Frick Park in Pittsburgh. Not only is it the hometown of the rapper, but the park section itself holds huge significance — it’s also the title of his debut studio album that became the first independently-distributed debut LP to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food in 1995. The gathering is being arranged by the Mac Miller Memoir Twitter account (seen above), and they’re planning to play music videos and listen to his discography of hits, mixtapes and probably some unreleased joints for the entire duration of the day starting at noon.

The Blue Slide Park event in commemoration of Mac Miller’s one-year death anniversary will happen on September 7, 2019. Stay tuned to @MacMillerMemoir on Twitter for all the updates.