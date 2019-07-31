Last year, Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem engaged in a battle that threw diss records and harsh words back and forth. In a visit with DJ Akademiks, Wayno and Nadeska on Everyday Struggle, Kelly reveals the attack toward Shady was alcohol-fueled but he stands by the words.

“We went in the locker room of a place where we were at and I just did it on the spot after that shit released, in a matter of hours dude,” MGK said. “I was with Odell [Beckham Jr.] the night before, celebrating the $100 million contract thing. I was still just drunk, like, ‘This muthafucka.’”

Kelly also revealed he spoke with YBN Cordae who told him if he was coming for Em, he had to come for real.

“I played him the first three verses, he was like, ‘Yo, this Em you gotta go off.’ I was like, ‘What you mean? I did go off.’ But that’s when I wrote the fourth verse.”

You can see a clip from MGK and the Everyday Struggle team below. The full interview is available here.