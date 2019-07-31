The teaser for the upcoming movie, Queen and Slim, premiered during the BET Awards and left viewers wanting more. The full trailer is finally here.

The flick follows Queen, (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) who ends up on the run after they went on a date and ended up killing a police officer. Along their journey, they encounter a number of cast members including Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, and more.

Here’s the film’s synopsis straight from the press release:

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man (Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role), are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Check out the trailer and poster below. The Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe-project, Queen and Slim will hit theaters on Thanksgiving.